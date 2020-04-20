Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.