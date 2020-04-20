Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.34. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,865,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

