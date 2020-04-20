Zacks Investment Research Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTES. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.56.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.83. The stock had a trading volume of 552,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.35. NetEase has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $367.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,417 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in NetEase by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in NetEase by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

