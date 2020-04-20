ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Hits Market Cap of $10.59 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $105,674.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 541,029,483 coins and its circulating supply is 528,858,612 coins. The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io . ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

