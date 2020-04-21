$0.65 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,856,524. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,442. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

