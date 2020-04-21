1,008 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

