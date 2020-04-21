11,215 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.76. 4,682,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

