12,095 Shares in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMIN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.