$28.91 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $28.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $30.07 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $28.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $113.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.04 million to $119.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.74 million, with estimates ranging from $101.83 million to $134.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,633.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,740. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.18%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

