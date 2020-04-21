$341.69 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post sales of $341.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.99 million to $357.38 million. Euronav reported sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $893.69 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 7,011,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euronav by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,293,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 304,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

