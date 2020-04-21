3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.63. 2,331,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

