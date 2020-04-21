3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.8% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in 3M by 3,725.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.67. 2,891,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.