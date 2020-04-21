3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,920. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.