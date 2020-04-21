58,339 Shares in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52.

