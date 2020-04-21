$77.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce sales of $77.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.60 million and the highest is $79.20 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $88.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $215.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $257.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $205.85 million, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 13,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.