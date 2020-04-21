79,231 Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Unilever accounts for about 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Unilever by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,796. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

