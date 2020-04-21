9,200 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Alibaba Group comprises 2.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $528.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

