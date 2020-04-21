AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,579 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

