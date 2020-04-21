AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,124,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,131. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.