Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.50 on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. 2,711,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.