ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.791 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

