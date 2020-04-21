ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.791 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.
OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.