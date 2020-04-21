adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €199.00 ($231.40) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €255.05 ($296.57).

FRA:ADS traded down €10.40 ($12.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €211.20 ($245.58). 1,011,225 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €265.69.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

