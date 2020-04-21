Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €832.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €882.00 ($1,025.58) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €824.88 ($959.16).

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.