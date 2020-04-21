Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.17 ($106.01).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock traded down €3.66 ($4.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.96 ($60.42). 3,277,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.65. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.