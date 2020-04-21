Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.17 ($106.01).

Shares of AIR stock traded down €3.66 ($4.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.96 ($60.42). 3,277,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.65. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit