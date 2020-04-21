Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $16.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,266.61. 1,623,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,316.12. The company has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,557.05.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

