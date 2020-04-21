alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.49 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.59 ($19.28).

Shares of AOX traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €13.46 ($15.65). The company had a trading volume of 701,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

