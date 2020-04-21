Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 6,324,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,713. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

