Amarillo National Bank Acquires 9,442 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 15.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 399,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 326,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

