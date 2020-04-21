Amarillo National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,229,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $130.62. 761,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,330. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

