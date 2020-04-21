Amarillo National Bank Has $221,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,797. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

