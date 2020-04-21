Amarillo National Bank Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 492,055 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. 2,811,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

