Amarillo National Bank Raises Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

