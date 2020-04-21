Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,415 shares of company stock valued at $54,051,064. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.83. 22,869,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,723. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

