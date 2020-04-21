Amarillo National Bank Sells 550 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,490. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.