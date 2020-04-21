American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. American Software makes up approximately 1.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in American Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 27.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,897. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $469.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.