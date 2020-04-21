Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Euronav reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 911.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $94,043,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 2,058,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 7,011,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit