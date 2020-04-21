Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Euronav reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 911.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $94,043,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after buying an additional 2,058,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 7,011,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

