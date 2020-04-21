Arbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,695 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 4.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NYSE SO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 5,497,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,526. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.