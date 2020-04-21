Arbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for approximately 6.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after buying an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after buying an additional 1,051,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 4,560,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,366. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.