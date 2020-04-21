Arbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 3.9% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. 13,203,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

