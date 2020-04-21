Arbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

