Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. 265,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,570. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

