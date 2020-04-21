Argus Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Argus from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $831.59.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $22.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $785.95. 419,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $679.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

