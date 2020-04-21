Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0021

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Arion has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $26,104.66 and approximately $149.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.02657077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00222358 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,229,888 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

