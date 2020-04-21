Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.52 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.20 ($9.54).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €4.90 ($5.70). 2,488,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.34 and a 200-day moving average of €7.28. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.