Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 584 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 104,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,192.0% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 3,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $245.35. 5,962,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,314. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

