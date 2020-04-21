Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 169,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,011. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

