Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. 629,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,580. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

