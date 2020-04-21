Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after buying an additional 528,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV remained flat at $$101.78 on Tuesday. 3,049,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

