Arrow Financial Corp Buys 165 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

