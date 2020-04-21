Arrow Financial Corp Buys 23,814 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

